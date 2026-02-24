Use This Zacks Tool to Find Stocks Like NVIDIA

Zacks Thematic Screens lets you dive into 30 dynamic investment themes shaping the future. Whether you're interested in cutting-edge technology, renewable energy, or healthcare innovations, our themes help you invest in ideas that matter to you.

The Artificial Intelligence thematic screen features companies ranging from software and hardware creators that power AI to those applying and utilizing this technology through automation, diagnostics, cognitive tasks, and more.

A few stocks that the screen returned include NVIDIA NVDA, which carries a favorable Zacks Rank.

NVIDIA

NVIDIA continues to be a prime selection among those seeking AI exposure, with its Data Center results regularly shocking investors over recent periods thanks to red-hot demand. The stock continues to sport a favorable Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), sporting a bullish near-term earnings outlook.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

NVIDIA Earnings Loom

Interestingly, NVIDIA headlines the reporting docket for next week, whose release will pretty much wrap up the Q4 cycle in general. The company is always a late reporter in the cycle, making investors be patient for the most highly-awaited release over the last several years.

As shown below, both earnings and revenue estimates for the quarter to be reported have been positive since late November of 2025, reflecting implied growth rates of 70% and 67%, respectively.

While we haven’t seen any major upward revisions in the new year so far, the stability here remains a big positive, reflecting continued bullishness overall, particularly following the release of many companies involved in the AI buildout over recent weeks.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Concerning the Data Center, which is what everybody really cares about, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarter stands at $58.7 billion, reflecting an implied YoY growth rate of 65%. Below is a chart illustrating NVIDIA’s Data Center sales on a quarterly basis, with the estimated figure also blended in.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

Upon running the Zacks Artificial Intelligence Thematic screen, AI-favorite NVIDIA NVDA was returned.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

