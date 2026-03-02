Use This Zacks Tool to Find AI Stocks Like NVIDIA and Palantir

Zacks Thematic Screens lets you dive into 30 dynamic investment themes shaping the future. Whether you're interested in cutting-edge technology, renewable energy, or healthcare innovations, our themes help you invest in ideas that matter to you.

Let’s take a closer look at the Artificial Intelligence theme and analyze a few stocks that the screen returned, namely Palantir PLTR and NVIDIA NVDA.

Artificial Intelligence Screen

The Zacks Artificial Intelligence thematic screen features a diverse set of companies involved in the AI frenzy, ranging from creators of software and hardware that power AI to those applying and utilizing the technology through automation, diagnostics, cognitive tasks, and more.

NVIDIA Crushes Earnings Again

NVIDIA posted a double-beat relative to our consensus expectations, with adjusted EPS of $1.62 growing 82% year-over-year. $68.1 billion in quarterly sales reflected a record, growing by a sizable 73% year-over-year.

Unsurprisingly, what everybody was focused on was the Data Center results, which again showed a red-hot demand backdrop. Data Center sales of $62.3 billion reflected a record, growing 75% year-over-year and 22% sequentially.

Below is a chart illustrating NVIDIA’s Data Center sales on a quarterly basis.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company continues to sport a favorable Zacks Rank thanks to the favorable environment and outlook, currently a #2 (Buy). As shown below, earnings expectations have risen across the board over recent months.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

PLTR Growth Remains Robust

Palantir again continued to fire on all cylinders throughout the period, with overall sales of $1.4 billion flying 70% year-over-year. U.S. results were notably strong, underpinned by both commercial and government strength. Specifically, U.S. sales totaled $1.1 billion, growing 93% year-over-year and an even more impressive 28% sequentially.

Shares have had a tough showing over recent weeks, with some profit-taking likely occurring after a massive run. While price action hasn’t been ideal, the company’s EPS outlook remains bullish, as shown below. The stock sports a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The latest set of results helps underpin the bright EPS outlook in a big way, with the demand picture undoubtedly remaining bright.

Bottom Line

Upon running the Zacks Artificial Intelligence Thematic screen, both top-ranked NVIDIA NVDA and Palantir PLTR were returned.

