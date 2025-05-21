Use This Tool to Find Hot China Stocks

The Zacks China Technology thematic screen focuses on China-based technology companies listed on the U.S. stock market, including firms that provide internet services, batteries, and online businesses such as e-commerce, online advertising, online media, online gaming, and social networking platforms.

A top-ranked stock that the screen returned includes Alibaba BABA. Let’s take a quick look at a few details of the screen before sizing up how BABA presently stands.

China Tech.

China Tech. broadly refers to China-based technology companies across various domains. These firms are leaders in their respective fields and have created a niche market as Beijing aims to reduce reliance on Western technology.

The key technology aspects that have gained prominence in recent times are semiconductors, artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, industrial robots, data centers, satellites, quantum computing, and wireless broadband.

BABA Sees AI Momentum

Alibaba shares have been notably strong over the last month, gaining more than 25% and outpacing the S&P 500’s 20% gain. The company’s EPS outlook remains bullish for its current and next fiscal year, helping land the stock into a favorable Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Notably, its AI-related product revenue throughout its latest period maintained a triple-digit percentage year-over-year growth rate for the seventh consecutive period, with its Cloud Intelligence Group also seeing 18% YoY growth.

More Picks

There were several other top-ranked stocks that the screen returned, which include Microvast MVST, GDS Holdings GDS, and Kingsoft Cloud KC.

To see the full list of stocks that the screen returned, please click here – Zacks Thematic Screens – China Technology.

Bottom Line

Zacks Thematic Screens lets you dive into 30 dynamic investment themes shaping the future. Whether you're interested in cutting-edge technology, renewable energy, or healthcare innovations, our themes help you invest in ideas that matter to you.

Upon running the Zacks China Tech screen, top-ranked Alibaba BABA, among others, was returned.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GDS Holdings (GDS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (KC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (MVST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.