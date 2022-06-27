USD To EUR: How To Convert Dollars To Euros

If you’re planning on traveling to Europe in the near future, you may want to convert some of your money into euros. This post outlines everything you need to know about converting USD to EUR, including how to get the best bang for your buck and where you’ll pay the highest fees.

How to Convert US Dollars to Euros

Converting US dollars to euros is a fairly simple process. Typically, there are two ways you can make the conversion.

1. Use a Currency Calculator

When you’re trying to convert currency, using a currency conversion calculator is a great way to get an estimate. Since exchange rates fluctuate often, using a calculator is a smart way to ensure your math is correct.

Keep in mind that when you actually convert your money, you may be charged fees that a currency calculator doesn’t factor in. For example, credit card processors and ATM networks typically levy a conversion fee equal to 1% of the purchase price. Merchants, such as a currency exchange, typically charge their own fees as well.

2. Calculate it Manually

The other option is to calculate your currency manually using a simple mathematical formula. To do this, you need to know the current exchange rate for US dollars to euros, which you can look up online. At the time of writing, $1 USD is equivalent to €0.95 EUR.

Once you have that information in hand, multiply the amount you have in USD by the current exchange rate. The result is the amount of money you’ll have in euros.

Manual Currency Conversion Example

Let’s say you have $100 USD and you want to figure out how many euros you’ll have for a trip abroad. Using the current exchange rate of 0.95, your currency conversion formula would look like this:

$100 x 0.95 = €95

How to Buy US Dollars or Euros

When you’re ready to buy US dollars or euros, it’s good to plan ahead. Doing so can help you pay the fewest fees. Here are three methods that you can use to cut down on exchange fees:

Exchange at your bank before your trip: Exchanging currency at your local bank is likely the most cost-effective way to convert currency. Since you have a relationship with the bank already, it’s more likely to offer you the best rates. The fees you’ll pay will vary depending on the institution and the type of account you have. For example, if you’re a Citigold or Citi Priority account holder at Citibank, you won’t be charged a fee for currency conversion. However, all other account holders pay a $5 service fee for transactions under $1,000.

Exchanging currency at your local bank is likely the most cost-effective way to convert currency. Since you have a relationship with the bank already, it’s more likely to offer you the best rates. The fees you’ll pay will vary depending on the institution and the type of account you have. For example, if you’re a Citigold or Citi Priority account holder at Citibank, you won’t be charged a fee for currency conversion. However, all other account holders pay a $5 service fee for transactions under $1,000. Use your bank’s ATM while abroad: If you need to make additional withdrawals while you’re overseas, do your best to use your banking institution’s ATM, which may help you avoid added service fees. Most banking apps have an ATM locator feature that will help you find the closest option.

If you need to make additional withdrawals while you’re overseas, do your best to use your banking institution’s ATM, which may help you avoid added service fees. Most banking apps have an ATM locator feature that will help you find the closest option. Order currency online: If you’d like currency shipped directly to your door, you can use websites like Currency Exchange International (CXI). However, be aware that you’ll pay for the convenience. While CXI doesn’t charge an exchange fee, you’ll pay up to $30 for overnight shipping. Make sure you research any online currency ordering service you consider by reading online reviews and checking for fees.

What to Avoid

Exchanging currency at the airport: While exchanging currency at the airport may seem like the most convenient option, it’s often the most expensive. Airport kiosks often have some of the worst exchange rates and charge some of the highest fees.

