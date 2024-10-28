Uscom Limited Director Increases Stake with New Performance Rights

Uscom Limited (AU:UCM) has released an update.

Uscom Limited has announced a change in the interest of its director, Robert Allan Phillips, who has acquired 9,670,117 performance rights in lieu of a $250,027 salary payment. This acquisition, approved at the company’s 2024 AGM, adds to his existing holding of over 84 million ordinary shares. This move signifies a strategic alignment of interests between the director and the company’s long-term goals.

