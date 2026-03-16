USB's Organic Growth Solid: What's Fueling Top-Line Expansion?

U.S. Bancorp USB has been building a steadier growth profile as loan pipelines strengthen and funding costs stabilizes. That combination is showing up in net interest income (NII) and fee-driven businesses.

The bank’s playbook is straightforward: expand core balances, improve deposit mix, and keep leaning into payments, wealth and capital market capabilities. Those levers are central to the company’s top-line momentum.

USB’s Core Engine: Loans, Deposits & NII

U.S. Bancorp has delivered solid balance sheet growth over time, supported by relationship deepening and share gains. Total deposits and loans saw compound annual growth rates (CAGR) of 5% and 4.3%, respectively, from 2019 to 2025. Management expects strengthening commercial and credit card loan pipelines to support loan growth, while an improving deposit mix and sustained consumer deposit momentum should aid deposit growth.

NII grew at a compound annual rate of 5.4% over 2020-2025. Management expects improvement in the deposit mix and balance sheet composition to support this metric, going forward, with stabilizing funding costs and loan growth providing an additional tailwind.

USB: Beyond NII, Fee Income Gains Traction

U.S. Bancorp’s organic growth story is not only about spread income. The company has been widening its fee-generating toolkit through product expansion, payment initiatives and targeted acquisitions. Non-interest income witnessed a five-year CAGR of 2.7% through 2025.

Management expects strategic execution in payments and deposits to keep fee income advancing. The pending acquisition of BTIG, which is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026, will likely contribute $175 million to $200 million per quarter in non-interest income post-close, a meaningful incremental fee driver once integrated.

USB introduced a suite of wealth-management offerings through U.S. Bancorp Advisors, including Wealth Connect, an enhanced self-directed brokerage platform, and a next-generation investing platform that integrates banking and investing capabilities across its digital ecosystem. These initiatives are expected to increase advisory accounts, drive brokerage activity and grow assets under management among emerging affluent clients, supporting recurring fee income.

USB’s Growth Outlook

U.S Bancorp’s near-term outlook calls for continued top-line growth. For the first quarter of 2026, average loan balances are projected to grow 3-4% year over year, while NII growth is expected toward the high end of 3-4%. Total non-interest income is expected to increase at the high end of 5-6%, supported by fee-based businesses.

For 2026, total net revenues are expected to grow 4-6%. The company anticipates witnessing positive operating leverage of 200 basis points or more.

USB’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

In the past year, USB shares have gained 20.9% compared with the industry’s 20.6% growth.

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Currently, U.S. Bancorp carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

How Have USB’s Peers Been Performing?

M&T Bank MTB has shown remarkable revenue growth by witnessing a CAGR of 7.8% over the past seven years (2018-2025). Over the same period, NII saw a CAGR of 7.9%, while non-interest income witnessed a CAGR of 3.9%.

Higher NII, supported by loan growth and the Federal Reserve's rate cuts, is expected to aid MTB’s revenues in the upcoming period. M&T Bank’s initiatives to strengthen non-interest income, particularly through treasury management, capital markets, mortgage banking and trust services, will further bolster top-line growth.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s HBAN NII saw a CAGR of 13.2% over the last five years (2020-2025). The company’s total deposits saw a five-year (ending 2025) CAGR of 12.3%. Driven by the strong performance of its commercial and consumer portfolios, total loans saw a CAGR of 13% in the same time frame. The acquisition of Veritex added $9.3 billion in loans and $10.5 billion in deposits in 2025.

Going forward, an improving lending scenario is expected to support Huntington Bancshares’ loans and deposit growth. Huntington Bancshares projects mid to high-single-digit loan growth in 2026, driven by expansion in high-growth markets like Texas and sustained operational efficiency.

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U.S. Bancorp (USB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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