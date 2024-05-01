USAC Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of USA Compression Partners LP (Symbol: USAC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $24.09, changing hands as low as $24.04 per share. USA Compression Partners LP shares are currently trading down about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of USAC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, USAC's low point in its 52 week range is $18.48 per share, with $28.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.12.

