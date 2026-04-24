USAC Ex-Dividend Reminder - 4/27/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/27/26, USA Compression Partners LP (Symbol: USAC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.525, payable on 5/8/26. As a percentage of USAC's recent stock price of $27.28, this dividend works out to approximately 1.92%, so look for shares of USA Compression Partners LP to trade 1.92% lower — all else being equal — when USAC shares open for trading on 4/27/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from USAC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 7.70% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of USAC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, USAC's low point in its 52 week range is $21.85 per share, with $28.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.42.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, USAC makes up 2.10% of the Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (Symbol: DIV) which is trading lower by about 0.6% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding USAC).

In Friday trading, USA Compression Partners LP shares are currently down about 0.6% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.