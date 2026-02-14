USA Rare Earth vs. MP Materials: Which Stock Will Make You Richer?

Key Points

MP Materials operates the only rare-earth metals mine in the U.S., but USA Rare Earth aims to change that.

Both mining companies are positioning themselves to benefit from future demand for permanent magnets.

10 stocks we like better than USA Rare Earth ›

MP Materials (NYSE: MP) and USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ: USAR) are both after the same goal: to build a supply chain for rare-earth metals and magnets in the U.S. Both companies are still early in the buildout phase, yet which will make you richer will depend on how much risk you're ultimately willing to take.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Of the two, MP looks like the less risky option. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass mine in California, the only active rare-earth metals mine in the U.S. It also operates a magnet factory in Fort Worth, Texas, known as Independence, and it's building a second facility, the "10X Facility," that will lift its total domestic magnet output to an estimated 10,000 metric tons.

USA Rare Earth is pre-revenue, and it controls the Round Top deposit, one of the largest deposits of heavy rare-earth elements in the U.S. While this site is not operational yet, the company is aiming for commercial production in 2028.

In early 2026, the Trump administration announced a $1.6 billion funding package for USA Rare Earth. Funding from this deal will help the company develop its mine and build its first magnet factory in Oklahoma.

MP Materials has also been a beneficiary of the Trump administration. Indeed, in July 2025, it received a $400 million investment from the Department of Defense. The deal also included an agreement to buy 100% of the company's future production from its second magnet factory when it's finished.

MP carries a market value in the $11 to $12 billion range, while USA Rare Earth's is between $4 and $5 billion. Both companies are solving a critical problem -- the U.S. is too reliant on China for rare-earth metals and magnets -- but are in different stages of development. MP is actually generating revenue, but USA Rare Earth may offer investors more upside later if it can successfully open its first mine.

That said, both mining stocks are still speculative, and their success relies on continued demand for homegrown permanent magnets. Ultimately, execution will decide which one becomes America's go-to company for permanent magnets.

Should you buy stock in USA Rare Earth right now?

Before you buy stock in USA Rare Earth, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and USA Rare Earth wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $414,554!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,120,663!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 884% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 14, 2026.

Steven Porrello has positions in USA Rare Earth. The Motley Fool recommends MP Materials. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.