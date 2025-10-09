USA Rare Earth Skyrocketed Today -- Is the Stock a Buy?

Key Points

USA Rare Earth stock soared today in response to news that China will be further restricting its export of rare-earth minerals.

USA Rare Earth could provide an alternative to minerals sourced from China.

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ: USAR) posted huge gains in Thursday's trading session. The deep-sea mining specialist's share price gained 15%, even though the Dow Jones Industrial Average index declined 0.6% in the day's trading. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 declined 0.3%, and the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.1%.

The key factors that pushed the broader market lower today were the same ones that powered big gains for USA Rare Earth stock. China plans to cut down on its export of rare-earth minerals to the U.S., but that could present a big opportunity for USA Rare Earth.

Is USA Rare Earth stock a buy right now?

China is the world's leading supplier of rare-earth minerals. According to some estimates, the country accounts for approximately 70% of global rare-earth mineral sourcing. If relations between the U.S. and China continue to worsen, the U.S. will likely have to increase its domestic sourcing of rare-earth minerals and trade in the category with aligned countries.

USA Rare Earth's business is still in a pre-revenue state, and that makes the company a risky investment almost by definition. This characteristic makes it riskier than more well-established mining stocks. Conversely, the company expects to begin production at its Stillwater, Oklahoma, magnet facility next year and has other projects that could shift into production mode within the next two years.

USA Rare Earth continues to be a high-risk investment, and the stock is too growth-dependent to be a good fit for risk-averse investors. On the other hand, the company's potential to play a leading role in supplying rare-earth minerals to the U.S. makes it a potentially explosive play.

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.