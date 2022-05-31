USA Compression (USAC) Stock Rises 7% Despite Wider Q1 Loss

USA Compression Partners, LP USAC stock has risen 7.1% since the first-quarter 2022 earnings announcement on May 3.

The stock price surged despite USA Compression’s first-quarter loss being wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, this rise can be attributed to an increase in revenues and operating profit, highlighting a better performance.

Behind the Earnings Headlines

USA Compression reported a first-quarter 2022 net loss of 9 cents per common unit, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 4 cents, due to higher total costs and expenses.

However, the loss was narrower than the year-ago quarter’s loss of 12 cents per share. This favorable comparison was due to the partnership posting a net income of $3.25 million for the first quarter of 2022 compared with the net income of just $371,000 for the same period last year.

Revenues of $163.4 million were approximately 3.7% higher than the year-ago quarter’s reading of $157.5 million.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased about 1.13% to $98.4 million from the last year’s first-quarter figure of $99.6 million. Moreover, the partnership’s distributable cash flow also declined from $52.6 million in the prior-year quarter to $50.1 million.

The firm reported operating cash flow of $35.1 million in the quarter, down from the $39.6 million generated in the prior-year quarter. Also, its gross operating margin of 67.1% declined from the year-ago period’s 69.1%.

In the first quarter, USA Compression Partners’ revenue-generating horsepower capacity decreased about 0.5% to 2,978,422 horsepower from the level recorded in the corresponding period of last year. Average monthly revenues per horsepower were $16.87, higher than the year-ago quarter’s figure of $16.60. USAC’s average quarterly horsepower utilization rate came in at 84.9%, higher than 83.1% in the year-ago period.

DCF, Capex & Balance Sheet

USA Compression Partners’ DCF available to limited partners for the first quarter equaled $50.1 million (providing 0.98X distribution coverage), down 4.7% from the year-ago level. On Apr 14, the firm announced a first-quarter cash distribution of 52.50 cents per unit ($2.10 on an annualized basis). The distribution was paid out on May 6, 2022 to common unitholders of record as of Apr 25, 2022.

It spent $20.1 million as growth capex. The partnership’s maintenance capex amounted to $5.8 million.

As of Mar 31, 2022, USA Compression Partners had $2.02 billion of net long-term debt.



Guidance

For 2022, USAC maintained its DCF guidance of $213 million to $233 million. It still estimates the adjusted EBITDA outlook within the $406-$426 million range.

Additionally, the firm still expects its net income for the year in the range of $33 million-$53 million.



