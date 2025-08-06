Usa Compression (USAC) Q2 Revenue Up 6%

Key Points GAAP revenue reached a record $250.1 million in Q2 2025, topping GAAP estimates and This represented a 6.3% year-over-year increase.

Net income (GAAP) dropped 8.6% year over year.

The quarterly distribution per unit remained unchanged at $0.525, maintaining a strong coverage ratio.

Usa Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC), one of the largest providers of natural gas compression services in the United States, released its second-quarter 2025 earnings on August 6, 2025. The big headline: it delivered record GAAP revenue of $250.1 million in Q2 2025, ahead of analyst expectations of $246.7 million, and reported GAAP earnings per share of $0.22. Despite the top-line beat and strong cash flow, net income (GAAP) declined compared to Q2 2024. Overall, the quarter highlighted the partnership's consistency in revenue growth, with total GAAP revenues rising to $250.1 million from $235.3 million year over year, and contract stability, but pointed to some profitability challenges.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $0.22 $0.21 $0.23 (−4.3 %) Revenue (GAAP) $250.1 million $246.7 million $235.3 million 6.3 % Adjusted EBITDA $149.5 million $143.7 million 4.0 % Distributable Cash Flow $89.9 million $85.9 million 4.7 % Net Income (GAAP) $28.6 million $31.2 million -8.3 %

What Usa Compression Partners Does and Where It Focuses

Usa Compression Partners operates one of the largest independent fleets of natural gas compression units, designed to help energy producers and pipeline companies move gas efficiently through their systems. The business is built around large-scale, flexible compression equipment that can handle a wide range of operating needs, especially in shale resource plays.

The company’s success comes down to four critical areas. First, the size and flexibility of its compression fleet support high utilization rates and the ability to serve diverse customer requirements. Second, Usa Compression Partners relies heavily on fixed-fee contracts, often with inflation adjustments, ensuring stable and predictable revenue streams. Third, it focuses on high-growth unconventional basins like the Permian and Marcellus shales. Finally, its strategic alliance with Energy Transfer provides operational support and efficiency benefits, reinforcing its competitive position.

Quarter in Review: Operations, Trends, and Financials

During Q2 2025, the company posted record total revenue, coming in just over $250 million—This marked a 6.3% year-over-year increase. Part of that growth came from strong average revenue per horsepower, which reached an all-time high of $21.31 per month (up about 5.0% year over year). This measure tracks the price Usa Compression Partners earns each month for every unit of compression power under service contracts and is a sign of pricing power in a stable demand environment.

However, Net income (GAAP) slid to $28.6 million—a drop of 8.3% from the year-ago quarter. Direct expenses (such as cost of operations, GAAP) were $86.5 million. Adjusted gross margin, which captures cash-based profitability before certain expenses, was $163.6 million (non-GAAP), but Adjusted gross margin percentage slipped to 65.4% from 66.8% a year ago. Likewise, adjusted EBITDA margin came in at 59.8%, below last year's 61.1% adjusted EBITDA margin. Management pointed to stable cash interest expenses and impairment charges ($3.2 million) as contributors to the dip in the bottom line.

Fleet horsepower at quarter-end was 3.86 million and average utilization was 94.4%, down slightly. Utilization indicates the proportion of the fleet generating revenue and is a key industry metric for competitiveness and demand. The relatively flat trend here suggests demand stability, but also hints that opportunities for immediate growth in utilization may be limited without further fleet expansion or rising customer activity. Nevertheless, the partnership continues to invest for growth, placing orders for 39,800 additional large horsepower units scheduled for delivery over the next 12 months.

Contract structure continues to underpin business stability. Most agreements are fixed-fee with inflation escalation and advance billing, giving substantial cash flow predictability and shielding the company from swings in natural gas prices. These terms, together with steady customer demand—especially in unconventional resource basins—are contributing to a consistent run of revenue and cash flow. Related party revenue, from services provided to Energy Transfer, also remains significant, highlighting ongoing integration and efficiency gains between the two organizations.

Notably, the company maintains compliance with key environmental and safety regulations. Investments in emissions reduction technologies and dual-drive compression units reflect management's focus on long-term regulatory risk and sustainability. An important corporate event was the conversion of 100,000 Series A Preferred Units into 4,997,126 new common units.

A quarterly cash distribution of $0.525 per common unit was declared, unchanged from the prior quarter and the year-ago period. This marks a continuation of the partnership's stable return of capital policy. The distributable cash flow coverage ratio (non-GAAP), which measures the partnership's ability to pay distributions out of operating cash flow, stood at 1.40x.

Looking Forward: Guidance and Potential Watchpoints

Management reaffirmed its full-year guidance targets: adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) between $590 million and $610 million, distributable cash flow (non-GAAP) of $350 million to $370 million, and expansion capital expenditures ranging from $120 million to $140 million. No changes were announced to the distribution policy or debt leverage targets. Most new fleet additions and related spending are expected to be back-end loaded in 2025, with much of the new horsepower delivery in Q4; if deliveries move into Q1 2026, capital may be deferred and results may be more significantly impacted in 2026.

As such, investors will want to monitor ongoing trends in margins, the impact of cost growth, and how efficiently new fleet investments translate into revenue and earnings in upcoming quarters. With net interest expense remaining substantial, attention will also be on interest rate and refinancing developments in coming quarters.

The quarterly distribution per unit remained unchanged at $0.525 for Q2 2025.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

