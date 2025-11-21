Markets
USD

U.S. Wholesale Inventories Unexpectedly Flat In August

November 21, 2025 — 10:29 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - With an uptick in inventories of durable goods offset by a dip in inventories of non-durable goods, the Commerce Department released a report showing U.S. wholesale inventories came in roughly flat in the month of August.

The report said wholesale inventories were virtually unchanged in August after inching up by 0.1 percent in July. Economists had expected wholesale inventories to slip by 0.2 percent.

Wholesale inventories came in roughly flat as inventories of durable goods crept up by 0.1 percent, while inventories of non-durable goods edged down by 0.1 percent.

Meanwhile, the Commerce Department said wholesale sales inched up by 0.1 percent in August after surging by 1.3 percent in July. Sales of durable goods rose by 0.3 percent, but sales of non-durable goods slipped by 0.1 percent.

The report also said the inventories/sales ratio for merchant wholesalers came in at 1.28 in August, unchanged from the previous month.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

USD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.