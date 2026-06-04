U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Unexpectedly Climb To 225,000

(RTTNews) - First-time claims for unemployment benefits in the U.S. unexpectedly increased in the week ended May 30th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.

The report said initial jobless claims climbed to 225,000, an increase of 13,000 from the previous week's revised level of 212,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to edge down to 212,000 from the 215,000 originally reported for the previous month.

With the unexpected increase, jobless claims reached their highest level since hitting 230,000 in the week ended February 7th.

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