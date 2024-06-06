U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Rise More Than Expected

Markets
(RTTNews) - A day ahead of the release of the more closely watched monthly jobs report, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits rose by more than expected in the week ended June 1st.

The Labor Department said initial jobless claims climbed to 229,000, an increase of 8,000 from the previous week's revised level of 221,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 220,000 from the 219,000 originally reported for the previous week.

Meanwhile, the report said the less volatile four-week moving average edged down to 222,250, a decrease of 750 from the previous week's revised average of 223,000.

