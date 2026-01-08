Markets
USD

U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Inch Up To 208,000

January 08, 2026 — 08:35 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits edged up by slightly less than expected in the week ended January 3rd.

The Labor Department said initial jobless claims crept up to 208,000, an increase of 8,000 from the previous week's revised level of 200,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to rise to 210,000 from the 199,000 originally reported for the previous week.

Meanwhile, the report said the less volatile four-week moving average slipped to 211,750, a decrease of 7,250 from the previous week's revised average 219,000.

With the dip, the four-week moving average dropped to its lowest level since hitting 210,250 in the week ended April 27, 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

USD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.