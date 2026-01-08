Markets
U.S. Trade Deficit Unexpectedly Narrows To $29.4 Billion In October

January 08, 2026 — 08:39 am EST

(RTTNews) - The Commerce Department released a report on Thursday unexpectedly showing a significant decrease in the size of the U.S. trade deficit in the month of October.

The report said the trade deficit shrank to $29.4 billion in October from a downwardly revised $48.1 billion in September.

Economists had expected the trade deficit to increase to $58.9 billion from the $52.8 billion originally reported for the previous month.

The unexpectedly narrower trade deficit came as the value of imports plunged by 3.2 percent, while the value of exports surged by 2.6 percent.

