US tech looks to test a challenging IPO market
US tech IPOs virtually disappeared in the 4Q19 following disappointments from multiple fast-growing, unprofitable unicorns. Healthcare (55% of 4Q IPOs) and Chinese issuers (24%) have monopolized IPO deal flow since October, but tech is returning to market alongside a comeback in the IPO Index. Back-office automation unicorn Bill.com (BILL) and social media management software Sprout Social (SPT) are expected to IPO next week, joined by Chinese software platform OneConnect Financial Technology (OCFT).
To see what's up next on the IPO calendar, sign up for IPO Pro.
|US Tech Issuers with $1B+ Valuations at IPO
|1Q19
|1
|2Q19
|8
|3Q19
|6
|4Q19
|0
|US Tech Issuers with $1B+ Valuations at IPO
|More Pricing Pressure in the 4Q19 IPO Market
|1Q19
|1
|In the 9mo19
|In the 4Q19
|2Q19
|8
|# of IPOs
|119
|33
|3Q19
|6
|Avg Offer Price vs. Midpoint
|2%
|-10%
|4Q19
|0
|% of Pricings Below Midpoint
|30%
|76%
|Avg First Day Return
|21%
|4%
|Avg Aftermarket Return
|-4%
|8%
|Avg Return from IPO
|16%
|14%
|% Trading Above Issue
|54%
|64%
Investment Disclosure: Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO) Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Explore IPOsExplore
Most Popular
- Social media management platform Sprout Social sets terms for $150 million IPO
- Back-officer automation unicorn Bill.com sets terms for $150 million IPO
- Money moves: Brazilian brokerage XP sets terms for $1.7 billion US IPO
- US IPO Week Ahead: Saudi Aramco attempts largest-ever global IPO as US market preps for December blitz