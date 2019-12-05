US tech looks to test a challenging IPO market

US tech IPOs virtually disappeared in the 4Q19 following disappointments from multiple fast-growing, unprofitable unicorns. Healthcare (55% of 4Q IPOs) and Chinese issuers (24%) have monopolized IPO deal flow since October, but tech is returning to market alongside a comeback in the IPO Index. Back-office automation unicorn Bill.com (BILL) and social media management software Sprout Social (SPT) are expected to IPO next week, joined by Chinese software platform OneConnect Financial Technology (OCFT).



US Tech Issuers with $1B+ Valuations at IPO 1Q19 1 2Q19 8 3Q19 6 4Q19 0

US Tech Issuers with $1B+ Valuations at IPO More Pricing Pressure in the 4Q19 IPO Market 1Q19 1 In the 9mo19 In the 4Q19 2Q19 8 # of IPOs 119 33 3Q19 6 Avg Offer Price vs. Midpoint 2% -10% 4Q19 0 % of Pricings Below Midpoint 30% 76% Avg First Day Return 21% 4% Avg Aftermarket Return -4% 8% Avg Return from IPO 16% 14% % Trading Above Issue 54% 64%

