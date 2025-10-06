U.S. Stocks Turning In Another Mixed Performance

(RTTNews) - After ending last Friday's trading narrowly mixed, the major U.S. stocks indexes have once again moved in opposite directions during trading on Monday.

While the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 have moved to the upside, the narrower Dow is giving back ground after ending the previous session at a record closing high.

Currently, the Dow is down 76.95 points or 0.2 percent at 46,681.33, but the S&P 500 is up 19.24 points or 0.3 percent at 6,735.03 and the Nasdaq is up 115.84 points or 0.5 percent at 22,896.35.

The pullback by the Dow partly reflects notable declines by shares of Verizon (VZ), Sherwin-Williams (SHW) and 3M Co. (MMM).

Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq has benefitted from significant strength among semiconductor stocks, as reflected by the 3.8 percent surge by the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has led the sector higher, soaring by 26.7 percent after the chipmaker announced a 6 gigawatt agreement to power OpenAI's next-generation AI infrastructure across multiple generations of AMD Instinct GPUs.

As part of the agreement, AMD has issued OpenAI a warrant for up to 160 million shares of AMD common stock, structured to vest as specific milestones are achieved.

Gold stocks are also seeing considerable strength amid a sharp increase by the price of the precious metal, with the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index jumping by 2.7 percent.

An increase by the price of crude oil is also contributing to strength among energy stocks, which are moving higher along with networking and software stocks.

Meanwhile, traders continue to shrug off concerns about the economic impact of the ongoing government shutdown, which enters its sixth day amid little signs of progress toward a deal on a temporary spending bill.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance on Monday, with several markets closed for holidays. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index spiked by 4.8 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slid by 0.7 percent.

The major European markets have also turned mixed on the day. While the German DAX Index is up by 0.2 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.1 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is up by 1.3 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries are extending the pullback seen in the previous session. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 2.9 basis points at 4.148 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.