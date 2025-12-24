U.S. Stocks Little Changed In Thin Holiday Trading

(RTTNews) - After trending higher over the past several day, stocks are turning in a lackluster performance during trading on Wednesday. The major averages are showing only modest moves on the day after closing higher for four straight sessions.

Currently, the major averages are narrowly mixed. While the Nasdaq is down 7.56 points or less than a tenth of a percent at 23,554.29, the S&P 500 is up 5.91 points or 0.1 percent at 6,915.70 and the Dow is up 96.79 points or 0.2 percent at 48,539.20.

The choppy trading on Wall Street comes as many traders are away from their desks ahead of the Christmas Day holiday on Thursday.

The markets will remain closed on Thursday and are scheduled to close earlier than usual this afternoon in honor of Christmas Eve.

On the U.S. economic front, the Labor Department released a report this morning showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits fell by more than expected in the week ended December 20th.

The report said initial jobless claims dipped to 214,000, a decrease of 10,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 224,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to edge down to 223,000.

"Despite ongoing seasonal volatility, initial jobless claims remain in a range consistent with relatively steady labor market conditions and don't change out outlook for the labor market or Fed policy," said Nancy Vanden Houten, Lead U.S. Economist at Oxford Economics.

Most of the major sectors are showing only modest moves on the day, contributing to the lackluster performance by the broader markets.

Gold stocks have shown a significant move to the downside, however, with the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index slumping by 2.0 percent.

The index is giving back ground after reaching a record closing high on Tuesday, as the price of gold pulls back off its record highs.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index edged down by 0.1 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index climbed by 0.5 percent.

Meanwhile, European stocks saw modest weakness in thin holiday trading. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index dipped by 0.2 percent and the French CAC 40 Index closed just below the unchanged line, while the German market was closed on the day.

In the bond market, treasuries have moved slightly higher after ending the previous session roughly flat. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 1.2 basis point at 4.157 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.