US States With the Most (and the Least) Debt

Some Americans have student debt they’ll be paying off for decades. Others have low-paying jobs keeping them in a vicious cycle of credit card debt just to make ends meet. They all are struggling with debt — and it’s something entire states are struggling with, too.

To assess each state’s economic standing and debt burden, GOBankingRates looked at each state’s total liabilities, total assets and the debt ratio between the two. The study also determined each state’s total net position — total assets minus total liabilities — to provide the fullest picture possible. A debt ratio of more than 100% means a state owes more in liabilities than it has in assets. Here are the states that have the most and least amount of debt, starting with the states that have the least.

Idaho

Total Liabilities: $4,430,518,000

$4,430,518,000 Total Assets: $24,254,114,000

$24,254,114,000 Debt Ratio: 10.68%

Alaska

Total Liabilities: $12,992,621,000

$12,992,621,000 Total Assets: $104,675,321,000

$104,675,321,000 Debt Ratio: 14.68%

Utah

Total Liabilities: $6,450,339,000

$6,450,339,000 Total Assets: $46,134,874,000

$46,134,874,000 Debt Ratio: 15.93%

Nebraska

Total Liabilities: $4,659,000,000

$4,659,000,000 Total Assets: $24,271,000,000

$24,271,000,000 Debt Ratio: 22.99%

South Dakota

Total Liabilities: $2,352,102,000

$2,352,102,000 Total Assets: $10,918,634,000

$10,918,634,000 Debt Ratio: 23.88%

New Hampshire

Total Liabilities: $2,010,350,000

$2,010,350,000 Total Assets: $9,970,800,000

$9,970,800,000 Debt Ratio: 24.64%

North Dakota

Total Liabilities: $9,629,813,391

$9,629,813,391 Total Assets: $40,117,070,762

$40,117,070,762 Debt Ratio: 26.34%

Oklahoma

Total Liabilities: $9,140,042,000

$9,140,042,000 Total Assets: $38,667,150,000

$38,667,150,000 Debt Ratio: 27.39%

Iowa

Total Liabilities: $9,689,205,000

$9,689,205,000 Total Assets: $36,391,382,000

$36,391,382,000 Debt Ratio: 29.58%

New Mexico

Total Liabilities: $16,422,831,000

$16,422,831,000 Total Assets: $65,514,848,000

$65,514,848,000 Debt Ratio: 30.46%

North Carolina

Total Liabilities: $31,504,536,000

$31,504,536,000 Total Assets: $109,276,007,000

$109,276,007,000 Debt Ratio: 30.95%

Montana

Total Liabilities: $4,907,686,000

$4,907,686,000 Total Assets: $18,193,420,000

$18,193,420,000 Debt Ratio: 33.28%

Wyoming

Total Liabilities: $10,722,590,497

$10,722,590,497 Total Assets: $33,353,716,015

$33,353,716,015 Debt Ratio: 33.81%

Arkansas

Total Liabilities: $10,589,316,000

$10,589,316,000 Total Assets: $35,503,018,000

$35,503,018,000 Debt Ratio: 35.79%

Florida

Total Liabilities: $61,828,638,000

$61,828,638,000 Total Assets: $204,321,276,000

$204,321,276,000 Debt Ratio: 35.98%

Arizona

Total Liabilities: $24,785,156,000

$24,785,156,000 Total Assets: $71,928,237,000

$71,928,237,000 Debt Ratio: 37.88%

Alabama

Total Liabilities: $15,782,655,000

$15,782,655,000 Total Assets: $46,509,637,000

$46,509,637,000 Debt Ratio: 37.92%

Kansas

Total Liabilities: $10,127,943,000

$10,127,943,000 Total Assets: $26,284,361,000

$26,284,361,000 Debt Ratio: 39.58%

South Carolina

Total Liabilities: $18,760,755,000

$18,760,755,000 Total Assets: $48,202,033,000

$48,202,033,000 Debt Ratio: 39.78%

Mississippi

Total Liabilities: $13,476,906,000

$13,476,906,000 Total Assets: $33,540,395,000

$33,540,395,000 Debt Ratio: 42.47%

Indiana

Total Liabilities: $18,375,927,000

$18,375,927,000 Total Assets: $43,652,718,000

$43,652,718,000 Debt Ratio: 43.25%

Minnesota

Total Liabilities: $22,917,985,000

$22,917,985,000 Total Assets: $60,650,937,000

$60,650,937,000 Debt Ratio: 44.05%

Missouri

Total Liabilities: $5,637,581,000

$5,637,581,000 Total Assets: $13,211,877,000

$13,211,877,000 Debt Ratio: 44.32%

Tennessee

Total Liabilities: $8,732,002,000

$8,732,002,000 Total Assets: $20,290,851,000

$20,290,851,000 Debt Ratio: 46.34%

Oregon

Total Liabilities: $23,903,290,000

$23,903,290,000 Total Assets: $52,967,190,000

$52,967,190,000 Debt Ratio: 47.96%

Wisconsin

Total Liabilities: $28,179,045,000

$28,179,045,000 Total Assets: $65,787,156,000

$65,787,156,000 Debt Ratio: 48.12%

West Virginia

Total Liabilities: $10,321,618,000

$10,321,618,000 Total Assets: $25,608,674,000

$25,608,674,000 Debt Ratio: 48.96%

Virginia

Total Liabilities: $35,033,174,000

$35,033,174,000 Total Assets: $83,380,609,000

$83,380,609,000 Debt Ratio: 50.16%

Georgia

Total Liabilities: $40,723,358,000

$40,723,358,000 Total Assets: $87,837,882,000

$87,837,882,000 Debt Ratio: 53.76%

Massachusetts

Total Liabilities: $21,414,829,000

$21,414,829,000 Total Assets: $60,764,752,000

$60,764,752,000 Debt Ratio: 56.31%

Nevada

Total Liabilities: $13,758,375,000

$13,758,375,000 Total Assets: $24,215,809,000

$24,215,809,000 Debt Ratio: 56.51%

Michigan

Total Liabilities: $35,770,264,000

$35,770,264,000 Total Assets: $71,294,762,000

$71,294,762,000 Debt Ratio: 56.65%

Ohio

Total Liabilities: $53,399,275,000

$53,399,275,000 Total Assets: $96,693,208,000

$96,693,208,000 Debt Ratio: 57.65%

Texas

Total Liabilities: $221,174,854,000

$221,174,854,000 Total Assets: $475,449,878,000

$475,449,878,000 Debt Ratio: 59.39%

Colorado

Total Liabilities: $37,103,515,000

$37,103,515,000 Total Assets: $61,214,825,000

$61,214,825,000 Debt Ratio: 65.56%

District of Columbia

Total Liabilities: $20,257,809,000

$20,257,809,000 Total Assets: $28,688,182,000

$28,688,182,000 Debt Ratio: 71.77%

Washington

Total Liabilities: $94,852,592,000

$94,852,592,000 Total Assets: $133,313,411,000

$133,313,411,000 Debt Ratio: 77.52%

Maine

Total Liabilities: $8,461,350,000

$8,461,350,000 Total Assets: $11,874,823,000

$11,874,823,000 Debt Ratio: 81.02%

Louisiana

Total Liabilities: $37,973,068,000

$37,973,068,000 Total Assets: $47,787,993,000

$47,787,993,000 Debt Ratio: 81.36%

Pennsylvania

Total Liabilities: $76,883,947,000

$76,883,947,000 Total Assets: $98,197,157,000

$98,197,157,000 Debt Ratio: 84.07%

Rhode Island

Total Liabilities: $8,946,041,000

$8,946,041,000 Total Assets: $10,912,345,000

$10,912,345,000 Debt Ratio: 86.22%

Vermont

Total Liabilities: $7,965,300,000

$7,965,300,000 Total Assets: $7,833,700,000

$7,833,700,000 Debt Ratio: 93.67%

Kentucky

Total Liabilities: $38,790,928,000

$38,790,928,000 Total Assets: $41,179,616,000

$41,179,616,000 Debt Ratio: 94.95%

Maryland

Total Liabilities: $60,368,151,000

$60,368,151,000 Total Assets: $69,053,742,000

$69,053,742,000 Debt Ratio: 96.63%

Delaware

Total Liabilities: $17,470,769,000

$17,470,769,000 Total Assets: $19,049,452,000

$19,049,452,000 Debt Ratio: 99.08%

Hawaii

Total Liabilities: $28,246,474,000

$28,246,474,000 Total Assets: $28,081,002,000

$28,081,002,000 Debt Ratio: 107.31%

California

Total Liabilities: $480,810,792,000

$480,810,792,000 Total Assets: $491,461,604,000

$491,461,604,000 Debt Ratio: 111.04%

Connecticut

Total Liabilities: $97,471,207,000

$97,471,207,000 Total Assets: $48,109,469,000

$48,109,469,000 Debt Ratio: 172.44%

New York

Total Liabilities: $304,335,832,000

$304,335,832,000 Total Assets: $144,972,722,000

$144,972,722,000 Debt Ratio: 218.12%

New Jersey

Total Liabilities: $224,574,200,000

$224,574,200,000 Total Assets: $75,792,300,000

$75,792,300,000 Debt Ratio: 249.64%

Illinois

Total Liabilities: $247,943,000,000

$247,943,000,000 Total Assets: $76,210,000,000

$76,210,000,000 Debt Ratio: 295.58%

Andrew DePietro and Gabrielle Olya contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: To find the states with the most and least amount of debt, GOBankingRates analyzed the most recent Annual Comprehensive Financial Report for every state, sourced from each state’s government site. The most recent report available was 2022 for all states except for Nevada (2021) and California (2021). The [1] total assets, [2] total liabilities, [3] deferred inflows, and [4] deferred outflows were all sourced from each state’s ACFR. Using this data, GOBankingRates can calculate total liabilities with deferred inflows, total assets with deferred outflows, debt ratio, and total net position. This allows us to find how much debt each state has and sort them from the least to the most debt. All data was collected and is up-to-date as-of Nov. 3rd, 2023.

