U.S. Services PMI Unexpectedly Climbs To 54.4 In December

January 07, 2026 — 10:08 am EST

(RTTNews) - The Institute for Supply Management released a report on Wednesday showing an unexpected increase by its reading on U.S. service sector activity in the month of December.

The ISM said its services PMI climbed to 54.4 in December from 52.6 in November, with a reading above 50 indicating growth. Economists had expected the index to edge down to 52.3.

"The December Services PMI reading of 54.4 percent is 2.7 percentage points above the 12-month average of 51.7 percent," said Steve Miller, Chair of the ISM Services Business Survey Committee.

He added, "However, the 12-month average continues at its lowest level since August 2024 (51.7 percent) for the third month in a row; it's also the second lowest since June 2010 (51.4 percent)."

