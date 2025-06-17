Bitcoin Magazine



U.S. Senate Passes Stablecoin Bill The GENIUS Act

The U.S. Senate has passed the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins (GENIUS) Act (S. 394) by a vote of 68-30, establishing the first comprehensive federal framework for fiat-backed stablecoins.

The bipartisan legislation was introduced by Senator Bill Hagerty and co-sponsored by Senators Tim Scott, Kirsten Gillibrand, and Cynthia Lummis. It passed under the official title “Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins of 2025.”

The United States Senate has passed the GENIUS Act — Bo Hines (@BoHines) June 17, 2025

“Today, on a bipartisan basis, the Senate passed its first piece of major legislation this Congress with my bill—the GENIUS Act,” said Senator Hagerty. “With GENIUS, the United States is one step closer to becoming the crypto capital of the world.”

The GENIUS Act tightly regulates payment stablecoins, requiring 1:1 dollar-backed reserves, monthly disclosures, audits, and clear federal or state licensing. It prohibits algorithmic coins and places strict limitations on rehypothecation and commingling of reserves. Importantly, the bill also amends existing securities laws to explicitly state that compliant stablecoins are not securities—freeing them from SEC jurisdiction.

While the bill is aimed at stablecoins, Bitcoin proponents see it as a foundational win.

Stablecoins act as bridges into Bitcoin, enabling on-ramps, easier settlements, and institutional access. By legitimizing stablecoin infrastructure, the U.S. is indirectly reinforcing the rails on which Bitcoin operates.

And as the financial system modernizes, trusted access points like dollar-backed tokens could play a role in onboarding new Bitcoin users—especially in international markets and corporate treasuries.

“The U.S. Senate has passed the GENIUS Act — landmark stablecoin legislation that provides regulatory clarity, enhances consumer protection, and extends U.S. dollar dominance online,” said President Donald Trump’s AI & Crypto Czar David Sacks. “Thanks to President Trump for his leadership on crypto & Senator Hagerty for authoring the bill.”

The passage of the GENIUS Act may be the clearest signal yet that the U.S. is preparing for a stablecoin and Bitcoin-powered future.

This post U.S. Senate Passes Stablecoin Bill The GENIUS Act first appeared on Bitcoin Magazine and is written by Jenna Montgomery.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.