News & Insights

Stocks
AMAT

U.S. semiconductor industry move to cut China from supply chains, WSJ says

November 04, 2024 — 09:25 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

The U.S. semiconductor industry is uprooting Chinese companies from supply chains due to directive from Washington seeking to suppress China’s involvement in the technology, Liza Lin and Asa Fitch of The Wall Street Journal reports. Chip toolmakers are telling suppliers they need to find alternatives to certain components obtains from China or risk losing their vendor status. Applied Materials (AMAT) and Lam Research (LRCX) are some of the companies relaying this message, people familiar with the matter told the Journal. Additionally, Veeco (VECO) has issued a directive to vendors telling them to immediately halt the use of any new Chinese suppliers and wean themselves off existing ones by the end of 2025, according to a copy of the directive viewed by the Journal.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on AMAT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMAT
LRCX
VECO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.