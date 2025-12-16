U.S. Retail Sales Unexpectedly Unchanged In October

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Commerce Department on Tuesday showed retail sales in the U.S. were roughly flat in the month of October.

The Commerce Department said retail sales were virtually unchanged in October after inching up by a downwardly revised 0.1 percent in September.

Economists had expected retail sales to rise by 0.2 percent, matching the increase originally reported for the previous month.

Excluding sales by motor vehicle and parts dealers, retail sales climbed by 0.4 percent in October after edging up by 0.1 percent in September. Ex-auto sales were expected to rise by 0.3 percent.

