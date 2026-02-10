Markets
U.S. Retail Sales Unchanged In December

February 10, 2026 — 08:36 am EST

(RTTNews) - The Commerce Department released a report on Tuesday showing retail sales in the U.S. were unexpectedly flat in the month of December.

The report said retail sales came in virtually unchanged in December after climbing by 0.6 percent in November. Economists had expected retail sales to rise by 0.4 percent.

Excluding a slight dip in sales by motor vehicle and parts dealers, retail sales were still virtually unchanged in December after increasing by 0.4 percent in November. Ex-auto sales were expected to grow by 0.3 percent.

