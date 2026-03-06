U.S. Retail Sales Dip Less Than Expected In January

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Commerce Department on Friday showed a modest decrease by retail sales in the U.S. in the month of January.

The Commerce Department said retail sales dipped by 0.2 percent in January after coming in unchanged in December. Economists had expected retail sales to decrease by 0.4 percent.

Excluding sales by motor vehicles and parts dealers, retail sales remained flat in January after coming in unchanged in in December. Ex-auto sales were expected to inch up by 0.1 percent.

