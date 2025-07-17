Markets
U.S. Retail Sales Climb 0.6% In June, Much More Than Expected

July 17, 2025 — 08:38 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Retail sales in the U.S. rebounded by much more than expected in the month of June, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Thursday.

The Commerce Department said retail sales climbed by 0.6 percent in June after slumping by 0.9 percent in May. Economists had expected retail sales to inch up by 0.1 percent.

Excluding sales by motor vehicle and parts dealers, retail sales rose by 0.5 percent in June after edging down by 0.2 percent in May. Ex-auto sales were expected to rise by 0.3 percent.

