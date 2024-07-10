U.S. Representative Josh Gottheimer Just Reported a Purchase of $AVGO Stock

In a new disclosure filed today, U.S. Representative Josh Gottheimer reported the purchase of $1,001 - $15,000 of BROADCOM INC. - COMMON STOCK, in a trade that took place on June 28. Since that trade was made, the stock has risen approximately 7.96%.



Members of Congress have traded $AVGO stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.



Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVGO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:



- Representative Josh Gottheimer purchased up to $15,000 on 06/28.



- Representative Dan Newhouse sold up to $15,000 on 04/10.



- Senator Tuberville, Tommy sold up to $50,000 on 04/03.



$AVGO has disclosed $1,830,000 of lobbying in the last year. To see more information on the specific issues that they were lobbying on, you can visit our lobbying dashboard for $AVGO.



