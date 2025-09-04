Markets
USD

U.S. Private Sector Employment Rises Less Than Expected In August

September 04, 2025 — 08:19 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - A report released by payroll processor ADP on Thursday showed private sector employment in the U.S. increased by less than expected in the month of August.

ADP said private sector employment rose by 54,000 jobs in August after jumping by an upwardly revised 106,000 jobs in July.

Economists had expected private sector employment to rise by 65,000 jobs compared to the addition of 104,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

"The year started with strong job growth, but that momentum has been whipsawed by uncertainty," said ADP chief economist Dr. Nela Richardson. "A variety of things could explain the hiring slowdown, including labor shortages, skittish consumers, and AI disruptions."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

USD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.