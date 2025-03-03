U.S. Physical Therapy Acquires Three-Clinic Practice

(RTTNews) - U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH), a national operator of outpatient physical therapy clinics and industrial injury prevention services, has acquired a physical therapy practice with three locations in Wyoming.

The practice generates approximately $4.3 million in annual revenue and handles 23,000 patient visits per year. USPH has acquired a 65% ownership stake, while the previous owners retain the remaining 35%.

Graham Reeve, Chief Operating Officer-West, highlighted the significance of the acquisition, emphasizing the strong community relationships established by the practice. He expressed enthusiasm about expanding USPH's presence in Wyoming and supporting the team's continued growth.

USPH is currently trading at $80.66 or 0.44% lower on the NYSE.

