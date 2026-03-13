Markets
USD

U.S. PCE Price Index Increases In Line With Estimates In January

March 13, 2026 — 08:42 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Consumer prices in the U.S. increased in line with economist estimates in the month of January, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Friday.

The Commerce Department said its personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose by 0.3 percent in January after climbing by 0.4 in December. Economists had expected prices to rise by 0.3 percent.

The report also said the annual rate of growth by the PCE price index slipped to 2.8 percent in January from 2.9 percent in December. The annual rate of growth was expected to remain unchanged.

Excluding food and energy prices, the core PCE price index climbed by 0.4 percent in January, matching the increase seen in December as well as economist estimates.

Meanwhile, the annual rate of growth by the core PCE price index ticked up to 3.1 percent in January from 3.0 percent in December. Economists had the pace of growth to remain unchanged.

The Federal Reserve's preferred readings on consumer price inflation were included in the Commerce Department's report on personal income and spending.

The report said personal income climbed by 0.4 percent in January after rising by 0.3 percent in December. Personal spending also increased by 0.4 percent in January, matching the growth seen in December.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

USD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.