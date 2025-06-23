US Official Accuses DeepSeek of Sharing Data with Chinese Military

DeepSeek, a Chinese AI startup, is accused by a senior U.S. official of supporting China’s military and intelligence operations and bypassing export controls on advanced semiconductors. Washington alleges the firm routed chip purchases through Southeast Asian shell companies to obtain Nvidia H100 processors barred from China.





The startup reportedly shared user data with Beijing’s surveillance apparatus, leveraging backend infrastructure tied to China Mobile to transmit information from its global user base. Despite U.S. export restrictions, DeepSeek is said to hold “large volumes” of U.S. AI chips and offered services on major cloud platforms, including Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), and Google (GOOGL).





Market Overview:





DeepSeek accused of aiding PLA research and intelligence efforts.



Evaded U.S. chip export controls via Southeast Asian shell entities.



Services accessible through AMZN, MSFT, and GOOGL cloud offerings.



Key Points:



User data allegedly funneled to Chinese government surveillance.



Access to high-end Nvidia H100 GPUs despite U.S. sanctions.



Procurement records link DeepSeek to PLA-affiliated institutions.



Looking Ahead:



U.S. may impose sanctions or additional restrictions on DeepSeek.



Cloud providers could face compliance scrutiny over partnerships.



Broader export-control enforcement may target other AI firms.



Bull Case:



DeepSeek’s advanced AI models are available on major global cloud platforms (Amazon, Microsoft, Google), demonstrating strong technological capabilities and integration with leading infrastructure providers.



The company’s ability to deploy its models at a fraction of the cost of Western competitors has made it attractive to developers and enterprises seeking efficient, scalable AI solutions.



Despite U.S. export restrictions, DeepSeek has successfully accessed high-end Nvidia chips, showcasing its agility and adaptability in a challenging regulatory environment.



The widespread availability of DeepSeek’s technology could accelerate AI adoption globally, lowering costs and increasing accessibility for businesses and researchers.



As a Chinese AI leader, DeepSeek may benefit from strong domestic demand and government support, positioning it for rapid growth in Asia and emerging markets.



If geopolitical tensions ease or DeepSeek addresses data privacy concerns, itsglobal marketshare could expand further, especially in regions less sensitive to U.S.-China rivalries.



Bear Case:



DeepSeek faces serious allegations of supporting China’s military and intelligence operations, as well as bypassing U.S. export controls, which could result in sanctions, blacklisting, or other punitive measures by Washington.



The firm is accused of sharing user data with Chinese government surveillance networks, raising significant privacy and security concerns for its global user base and business partners.



Major cloud providers may face regulatory and reputational risks for hosting DeepSeek’s services, potentially leading to service suspensions or stricter compliance requirements.



Procurement records linking DeepSeek to PLA-affiliated institutions could further erode international trust and limit its ability to operate in Western markets.



Privacy advocates and lawmakers are likely to push for tighter data-security regulations, increasing scrutiny on DeepSeek and other Chinese AI firms.



Broader export-control enforcement and multilateral efforts to secure AI supply chains could further restrict DeepSeek’s access to critical technology and markets, threatening its long-term viability.



Privacy advocates and lawmakers are likely to intensify calls for tighter data-security regulations, as DeepSeek's cooperation with Chinese authorities raises concerns over foreign access to American user information.The case underscores growing U.S.-China tensions in technology and may prompt revisions to export rules, cloud-provider oversight, and multilateral efforts to secure AI supply chains.

