U.S. Navy Expands DDG 51 Contract With General Dynamics Bath Iron Works

(RTTNews) - General Dynamics Bath Iron Works, a subsidiary of General Dynamics (GD), announced that the U.S. Navy has exercised an option to include another DDG 51 destroyer in the multi-year contract awarded in 2023.

The shipyard is currently constructing several Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, including the Flight IIA ships Harvey C. Barnum Jr. (DDG 124) and Patrick Gallagher (DDG 127), and the more advanced Flight III configuration vessels Louis H. Wilson Jr. (DDG 126), William Charette (DDG 130), Quentin Walsh (DDG 132), John E. Kilmer (DDG 134), and Richard G. Lugar (DDG 136).

