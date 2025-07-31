Markets
GD

U.S. Navy Expands DDG 51 Contract With General Dynamics Bath Iron Works

July 31, 2025 — 09:08 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - General Dynamics Bath Iron Works, a subsidiary of General Dynamics (GD), announced that the U.S. Navy has exercised an option to include another DDG 51 destroyer in the multi-year contract awarded in 2023.

The shipyard is currently constructing several Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, including the Flight IIA ships Harvey C. Barnum Jr. (DDG 124) and Patrick Gallagher (DDG 127), and the more advanced Flight III configuration vessels Louis H. Wilson Jr. (DDG 126), William Charette (DDG 130), Quentin Walsh (DDG 132), John E. Kilmer (DDG 134), and Richard G. Lugar (DDG 136).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.