U.S. Navy awards Comtech $5M SLM-5650B modem contract

Comtech (CMTL) Telecommunications announced that the U.S. Navy Information Warfare Systems Command awarded the Company a sole source contract for Comtech’s U.S sovereign software-defined SLM-5650B satellite communication or SATCOM modems, upgrade kits, firmware options and technical support. The contract has a four-year period of performance and is valued in excess of $50.0 million. Funded orders received to date are valued at approximately $2M….”As data rate demands in the U.S. Navy Fleet increase, and satellite technologies evolve to provide enhanced capabilities, Comtech’s U.S. sovereign SLM-5650B modems are uniquely designed to meet the needs of the Navy today, as well as the joint force operations of tomorrow,” said John Ratigan, President and CEO of Comtech. “As a longstanding trusted partner of the U.S. Navy, Comtech’s modem technologies provide critical communications capabilities that enhance situational awareness and improve operational effectiveness in the world’s most challenging environments. We are honored to strengthen our relationship with the U.S. Navy through this award, which provides a new contracting vehicle to significantly expand the number of Comtech SATCOM modems delivered over the next four years.”

