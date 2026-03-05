U.S. Labor Productivity Jumps Much More Than Expected In Q4

(RTTNews) - Labor productivity in the U.S. surged by much more than expected in the fourth quarter of 2025, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.

The Labor Department said labor productivity shot up by 2.8 percent in the fourth quarter after soaring by an upwardly revised 5.2 percent in the third quarter.

Economists had expected labor productivity to jump by 1.9 percent in the fourth quarter compared to the 4.9 percent spike that had been reported for the previous quarter.

The report said unit labor costs also surged by 2.8 percent in the fourth quarter after tumbling by a revised 1.8 percent in the third quarter.

Unit labor costs were expected to shoot up by 2.1 percent compared to the 1.9 percent slump that had been reported for the previous quarter.

