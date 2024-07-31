U.S. Labor Costs Rise Moderately, Easing Inflation Pressures

U.S. labor costs rose moderately in the second quarter, driven by the slowest private sector wage growth in 3.5 years. The Employment Cost Index (ECI) increased by 0.9% during this period, a cooling trend welcomed by the Federal Reserve as it aligns with easing inflation. Annual labor cost growth slowed to 4.1%, marking the smallest gain since late 2021. This moderation in labor costs could pave the way for the Fed to consider an interest rate cut in September.





The Federal Reserve's latest meeting maintained the federal funds rate in the 5.25% to 5.5% range, signaling caution despite encouraging signs of inflation easing. Economists note that the Fed's primary concern remains inflation control, though the recent data suggests that pressures are subsiding. The labor market showed signs of cooling, with job gains moderating and the unemployment rate inching higher. This balanced view on economic risks reflects a shift from the Fed's previous focus solely on inflation concerns.





Market Overview:





Moderate rise in U.S. labor costs; ECI up 0.9% in Q2.



Annual labor cost growth at 4.1%, the smallest gain since 2021.



Fed maintains interest rates, signals caution despite easing inflation.



Key Points:



Private sector wage growth slows, reflecting broader economic cooling.



Economists anticipate potential Fed rate cuts in September.



Health benefits for private workers surge, adding to overall labor costs.



Looking Ahead:



Fed to closely monitor labor market and inflation trends.



Potential interest rate cuts could support economic growth.



Housing market shows mixed signals; affordability remains a concern.



The report also highlighted mixed trends in wage growth across different sectors, with significant gains in the retail, finance, and insurance industries, while the construction and manufacturing sectors saw slower growth. This variability underscores the uneven nature of the economic recovery. Health benefits for private workers rose sharply, contributing to the overall increase in labor costs.Additionally, the housing market provided some positive signs, with a rebound in contracts to buy previously owned homes, although affordability challenges persist. The combination of cooling labor costs and easing inflationary pressures could set the stage for the Fed to begin lowering interest rates, potentially providing a boost to consumer spending and housing market activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.