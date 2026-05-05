U.S. Job Openings Edge Down Less Than Expected In March

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Labor Department on Tuesday showed a modest decrease in U.S. job openings in the month of March.

The Labor Department said job openings edged down to 6.866 million in March from an upwardly revised 6.992 million in February.

Economists had expected job openings to fall to 6.656 million from the 6.882 million originally reported for the previous month.

Meanwhile, the report said hires jumped to 5.554 million in March from 4.899 million in February and total separations increased to 5.378 million in March from 5.022 million in February.

Within separations, quits rose to 3.171 million in March from 3.046 million in February, while layoffs and discharges climbed to 1.867 million in March from 1.714 million in February.

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