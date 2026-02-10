U.S. IPO Proceeds Set to Quadruple in 2026? ETFs to Consider

With investors appearing comparatively less rattled by recent uncertainty and market volatility, rising expectations of Fed rate cuts in 2026 and the prospect of a more accommodative regulatory environment could lift investor risk appetite for IPOs, providing an additional tailwind for the IPO market.

According to analysts at Goldman Sachs, as quoted on Reuters, U.S. equity markets are expected to see a notable rebound in IPO activity in 2026. Analysts at the Wall Street brokerage project total IPO proceeds to quadruple, potentially reaching a record $160 billion, as high-profile companies such as SpaceX, OpenAI and Anthropic advance toward public listings.

The forecast points to the biggest year on record in terms of absolute IPO proceeds, according to analysts, as quoted on the abovementioned Reuters article. Software and healthcare firms are set to lead IPO volumes, while a smaller group of late-stage technology and AI companies may account for a large share of proceeds.

Potential IPO Heavyweights Lining Up for 2026 Listings

One of the most compelling themes to watch this year is the lineup of companies preparing to enter the public markets. Elon Musk-led SpaceX, Anthropic and ChatGPT maker OpenAI, gearing up for potential public listings this year, could help define the scale and tone of the next IPO cycle.

According to a Yahoo Finance article, SpaceX is reported to be exploring a potential IPO at a valuation of up to $1.5 trillion, with proceeds possibly reaching as much as $50 billion. This would make it one of the largest public offerings on record. As per another Reuters article, OpenAI is said to be planning a second-half 2026 IPO with a valuation nearing $1 trillion.

High-profile listings like these tend to drive market enthusiasm, attracting investors and motivating other firms to go public, potentially making 2026 a landmark year for IPOs.

Regulatory Climate Turning IPO-Friendly

Speaking at the New York Stock Exchange in early December, SEC Chairman Paul Atkins signaled reforms aimed at encouraging more companies to go public, including measures to ease public disclosure requirements and support smaller and emerging firms, as quoted on Yahoo Finance. Atkins emphasized that IPOs are intended to provide companies with access to capital.

Speaking again to National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) members, Atkins reiterated the need to reduce disclosure requirements for newly public and smaller firms, which could support greater participation in public markets, as quoted by the association in early February this year.

ETFs to Consider

While the outlook for the IPO market appears constructive, increasing exposure to IPO-focused ETFs may offer an opportunity for investors. That said, the recent sell-off in technology stocks has highlighted valuation concerns, potentially weighing on issuance activity that may curb issuance from a sector that makes up a large portion of the IPO pipeline.

Below, we highlight a few funds that investors can consider to gain increased exposure to the IPO market.

Investors can consider First Trust U.S. Equity Opportunities ETF FPX, Renaissance IPO ETF IPO, First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF FPXI and Renaissance International IPO ETF IPOS.

Boost Your Portfolio with Our Top ETF Insights

Zacks' exclusive Fund Newsletter delivers actionable information, top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, straight to your inbox every week.

Don’t miss out on this valuable resource. It’s free!

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI): ETF Research Reports

Renaissance IPO ETF (IPO): ETF Research Reports

Renaissance International IPO ETF (IPOS): ETF Research Reports

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (FPX): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.