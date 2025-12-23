Markets
USD

U.S. Industrial Production Rises Slightly More Than Expected In November

December 23, 2025 — 09:24 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Federal Reserve on Tuesday showed industrial production in the U.S. increased by slightly more than expected in the month of November.

The Fed industrial production rose by 0.2 percent in November after edging down by 0.1 percent in October. Economists had expected industrial production to inch up by 0.1 percent.

The slightly bigger than expected increase by industrial production largely reflected a rebound by mining output, which jumped by 1.7 percent in November after falling by 0.8 percent in October.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

USD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.