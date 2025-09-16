Markets
USD

U.S. Import Prices Unexpectedly Increase In August

September 16, 2025 — 12:13 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Labor Department on Tuesday showed import prices in the U.S. unexpectedly increased in the month of August.

The Labor Department said import prices rose by 0.3 percent in August after inching up by a downwardly revised 0.2 percent in July.

Economists had expected import prices to edge down by 0.1 percent compared to the 0.4 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.

Compared to the same month a year ago, import prices were unchanged in August after edging down by 0.2 percent in July.

"The import price data support our expectations for pressure on consumer prices to accelerate in the months ahead," said Grace Zwemmer, Associate U.S. Economist at Oxford Economics.

"Country level import price indexes for major trading partners are on the rise, which could indicate exporters are less inclined to eat tariff costs," she added. "A weaker dollar is likely adding upward pressure by making foreign goods relatively more expensive."

The unexpected monthly growth by import prices came as prices for non-fuel imports climbed by 0.4 percent in August after coming in unchanged in July.

The Labor Department said higher prices for consumer goods, non-fuel industrial supplies and materials, capital goods and automotive vehicles more than offset lower prices for foods, feeds, and beverages.

On the other hand, the report said prices for fuel imports slid by 0.8 percent in August after surging by 2.5 percent in July, reflecting lower prices for natural gas and petroleum.

The Labor Department also said export prices climbed by 0.3 percent in August, matching an upwardly revised increase in July.

Economists had expected export prices to come in unchanged compared to the 0.1 percent uptick originally reported for the previous month.

The annual rate of growth by export prices accelerated to 3.4 percent in August from 2.2 percent in July, marking the largest over-the-year increase since December 2022.

The report said prices for non-agricultural exports rose by 0.3 percent for the second straight month, while prices for agricultural exports were unchanged in August after edging down by 0.2 percent in July.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

USD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.