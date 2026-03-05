U.S. Import Prices Rise Slightly More Than Expected In January

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed import prices in the U.S. increased by slightly more than expected in the month of January.

The Labor Department said import prices rose by 0.2 percent in January, matching an upwardly revised uptick in December. Economists had expected import prices to inch up by 0.1 percent.

The report also said export prices climbed by 0.6 percent in January, which also matched an upwardly revised increase in December. Economists had expected export prices to rise by 0.2 percent.

