Markets
USD

U.S. Import, Export Prices Unexpectedly Flat In September

December 03, 2025 — 08:37 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The Labor Department released a long-delayed report on Wednesday showing U.S. import and exports both came in flat in the month of September.

The report said import prices came in unchanged in September following a downwardly revised 0.1 percent uptick in August.

Economists had expected import prices to inch up by 0.1 percent compared to the 0.3 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.

The Labor Department said export prices also came in unchanged in September following a downwardly revised 0.1 percent uptick in August.

Economists had expected export prices to creep up by 0.1 percent compared to the 0.3 percent growth originally reported for the previous month.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

USD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.