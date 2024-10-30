U.S. Gross Domestic Product Jumps Less Than Expected In Q3

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday showed U.S. economic growth unexpectedly slowed in the third quarter.

The Commerce Department said gross domestic product shot up by 2.8 percent in the third quarter after surging by 3.0 percent in the second quarter. Economists had expected another 3.0 percent jump.

The unexpected slowdown in the pace of GDP growth primarily reflected a downturn in private inventory investment and a larger decrease in residential fixed investment.

Meanwhile, these movements were partly offset by accelerations in exports, consumer spending and federal government spending, the Commerce Department said.

