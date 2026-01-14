U.S. Gold (USAU) Price Target Increased by 11.80% to 24.15

The average one-year price target for U.S. Gold (NasdaqCM:USAU) has been revised to $24.15 / share. This is an increase of 11.80% from the prior estimate of $21.60 dated December 18, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $17.57 to a high of $28.88 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.42% from the latest reported closing price of $19.73 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 138 funds or institutions reporting positions in U.S. Gold. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 7.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to USAU is 0.01%, an increase of 35.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 23.60% to 4,260K shares. The put/call ratio of USAU is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco holds 858K shares representing 5.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 688K shares , representing an increase of 19.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USAU by 60.51% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 312K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 235K shares , representing an increase of 24.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USAU by 58.68% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 278K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 251K shares , representing an increase of 9.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USAU by 27.75% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 253K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company.

Millennium Management holds 227K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

