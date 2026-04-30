U.S. GDP Jumps Slightly Less Than Expected In Q1

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Commerce Department on Thursday showed U.S. economic growth reaccelerated in the first quarter of 2026 but came in slightly below economist estimates

The Commerce Department said gross domestic product shot up by 2.0 percent in the first quarter after climbing by 0.5 percent in the fourth quarter of 2025. Economists had expected GDP to jump by 2.1 percent.

The increase in GDP in the first quarter reflected positive contributions from investment, exports, consumer spending and government spending. Imports, which are a subtraction in the calculation of GDP, also increased.

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