Markets
USD

U.S. GDP Jumps Less Than Previously Estimated In Q1

May 28, 2026 — 09:08 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Revised data released by the Commerce Department on Thursday showed the U.S. economy grew by less than previously estimated in the first quarter of 2026.

The report said real gross domestic product shot up by 1.6 percent in the first quarter, reflecting a downward revision from the previously reported 2.0 percent surge.

The downward revision came as a surprise to economists, who had expected jump in GDP to be upwardly revised to 2.1 percent.

The Commerce Department said the slower than previously estimated growth primarily reflected downward revisions to investment and consumer spending.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

USD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.