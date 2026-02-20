Markets
U.S. GDP Increases Much Less Than Expected In Q4 2025

February 20, 2026 — 08:48 am EST

(RTTNews) - Economic growth in the U.S. slowed by much more than anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2025, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Friday.

The report said gross domestic product climbed by 1.4 percent in the fourth quarter after surging by 4.4 percent in the third quarter. Economists had expected GDP to jump by 2.8 percent.

The Commerce Department noted increases in consumer spending and investment were partly offset by decreases in government spending and exports.

The bigger than expected slowdown by GDP growth compared to the previous quarter reflected the downturns in government spending and exports and a deceleration in consumer spending.

