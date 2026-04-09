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U.S. GDP Grows Less Than Previously Estimated In Q4

April 09, 2026 — 08:47 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The U.S. economy grew by less than previously estimated in the fourth quarter of 2025, according to a revised data released by the Commerce Department on Thursday.

The report said the increase in real gross domestic product in the fourth quarter was downwardly revised to 0.5 percent from the previously reported 0.7 percent. Economists had expected GDP growth to be unrevised.

The Commerce Department said the slower than previously estimated growth primarily reflected a downward revision to investment.

The downwardly revised GDP growth in the fourth quarter reflects a substantial slowdown compared to the 4.4 percent surge in the third quarter.

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