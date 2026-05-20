US Futures Point To Slight Gains On Wall Street

(RTTNews) - Investors are awaiting Nvidia's upcoming earnings on Wednesday. Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open slightly up.

In the Asian trading session, oil prices were sharply lower. Gold prices were little changed. Spot gold was steady at $4,482.58 an ounce.

As of 7.55 am ET, the Dow futures were gaining 85.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 21.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 162.50 points.

The U.S. major averages all finished Tuesday firmly in negative territory. The Nasdaq slid 220.02 points or 0.8 percent to 25,870.71, the S&P 500 fell 49.44 points or 0.7 percent to 7,353.61 and the Dow declined 322.24 points or 0.7 percent to 49,363.88.

On the Economic front, the Atlanta Fed Business Inflation Expectations for May will be issued at 10.00 am ET. In the prior month, the year-over-year expectations were up 2.3 percent.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Petroleum Status Report for the week is scheduled at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the crude oil inventories were down 4.3 million barrels and the gasoline inventories were down 4.1 million barrels.

The 20-year Treasury Bond Auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

The Federal Open Market Committee or FOMC minutes will be published at 2.00 pm ET.

Federal Governor Michael Barr will speak on 'Consumer Financial Health Metrics' before the Financial Health Network EMERGE Financial Health 2026 Conference at 9.15 am ET.

Asian stocks tumbled on Wednesday. China's Shanghai Composite index dipped 0.18 percent to 4,162.18. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 0.57 percent to 25,651.12.

Japanese markets fell sharply. The Nikkei average slumped 1.23 percent to 59,804.41. The broader Topix index settled 1.53 percent lower at 3,791.65.

Australian markets fell sharply. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 tumbled 1.26 percent to 8,496.60. The broader All Ordinaries index ended 1.27 percent lower at 8,717.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.